100,000 lights to glow in the third annual Winter Nights Winter Lights

Quad City Botanical Center will open door to its third annual Winter Nights Winter Lights beginning Dec. 4.

People can stroll around the garden, bring the kids for craft or attend one of the special events.

The event will remain open from Dec. 4 to Jan. 4, Wednesday through Sunday from 4:30 p.m – 8:30 p.m. It will also be open on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve and the night of New Year’s Day.

General admission

$8 Adults

$4 Youth 2-15

Under 2 Free

QC Botanical Center Members $2 off admission

Passes are not accepted during Winter Nights Winter Lights. Guests may pay at the door on general admission nights. No RSVP required, except for special events.

Special events

Opening Night Event

11/30 SATURDAY 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Winter Nights A’Light Cocktail Party

Enjoy appetizers and desserts, cash bar, silent auction, live music and holiday shopping in The Garden Store. $35 Individual | $50 Couple | $200 Table of 8 RSVP required

Painting For A Purpose

12/4 and 12/18 WEDNESDAYS 6:00 PM – 7:30 PM

Paint your own seasonal scene to take home as artwork. $25, RSVP required, space is limited

Date Nights

12/5 and 12/19 THURSDAYS 4:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Enjoy live music and seasonal cocktails at the cash bar. $8 adults | $6 adult members, No RSVP needed

Visit From Santa

12/13 FRIDAY and 12/14 SATURDAY 4:30 PM – 8:30 PM

Visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus 5 PM – 8 PM and take your own photos. $8 adults | $4 Youth Members $6 adults | $2 Youth, No RSVP needed Champagne And Roses

12/31 TUESDAY 8:30 PM – 10:30 PM Enjoy champagne or sparkling cider, cupcakes and a red rose for your sweetheart. $40 per adult couple, must be 21 RSVP required, space is limited

To RSVP for events, www.qcgardens.com