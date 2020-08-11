102nd birthday of First Army celebrated at Rock Island Arsenal

The 102nd birthday of First Army was celebrated at Rock Island Arsenal on Monday.

As their name states First Army has a history of being first on the battlefield during many of the United States’ biggest battles, including the beaches of Normandy.

That name and reputation is something they are proud of — and that’s what they celebrate every year.

Next year, they’ll be celebrating their 10th year in the Quad Cities along with their birthday. They hope by that time they can have some activities to celebrate.