11-year-old Clinton student creates his own little free library

An 11-year-old in Clinton wanted to do something to help during the pandemic.

He did it by building a small library in front of his home.

Landon Rolston and his dad spent about a week creating Landon’s Little Free Library for his neighborhood.

It provides families with books to read while public libraries are closed.

The library has books for all ages, and some movies.

There are also dog treats and a visitor’s log so Landon can keep track of who uses it.

Landon wanted to help people pass the time while stuck at home.

On the corner of 19th Avenue North and N. 7th Street in Clinton, Iowa, you’ll find a brown wooden box in front of one of the homes.

On the outside, the sign reads “Landon’s Library,” and on the inside, full of novels, children’s books and movies.

“I like building with my dad, and we thought this would be a good project not just for fun, but to have some fun for the community since schools and libraries are closed,” says Landon.

With a lot of free time as stay-at-home orders were implemented, Landon and his dad spent a few days creating Landon’s Free Little Library.

“We had a bunch of recycled materials in our garage. We just kind of threw it together, didn’t really have a plan for it, we just kind of built it,” says Landon’s Dad, Mark Rolston.

The library has only been up for a week but has garnered a lot of attention in the neighborhood with so many residents stopping by to get a reading refresh.

Rhonda Kearns, Clinton Council Member, says, “It’s terrific for the community. If he can just help 10 kids come up and get a book. I think it’s wonderful.”

A wonderful gesture from a little boy with a big heart.

“We are readers here at our house, and he’s been wanting to do something that is going to brighten people’s day,” says Sarah Rolston, Landon’s Mother.

That’s exactly what he’s doing, one book at a time.

“I didn’t really want people to know me more. I just want people to keep reading and have fun,” says Landon.

If you are interested in making a donation or visiting the library, you can visit the Landon’s Little Free Library Facebook page here.