Nicolina Pappas started her business, Nicolina’s Turtle Company, in 2020.

She sews pouches for metal straws to encourage people to reuse their straws. She does all of this to help the environment.

Nicolina wants to continue to make a difference in the city of Rock Island. She will present two ordinances at an upcoming city council meeting.

One ordinances is to ban plastic straws and the second is to tax all check-out bags to encourage people to reuse their own bags.

“I talked to a bunch of local groups and different people from different states where they’ve already proposed these ordinances,” Nicolina said. “It’s been very helpful to the community and the places around it, and it’s shown to work. So I think it can work here.”

Nicolina will give her council presentation with other fourth- and fifth-grade students.

She also has partnered with the Quad Cities Earth Coalition.