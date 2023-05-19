Around 1,100 local volunteers came together for community betterment projects Thursday for United Way Quad Cities Day of Caring.

The organization put together volunteer projects across the area, including painting, cleaning, landscaping and building.

These projects are designed to make a lasting impact for the families, students and individuals served by each location.

“They are ecstatic,” United Way Quad Cities volunteer and events manager Madelyn Beverlin said. “They are so thankful as well to have the help of United Way putting this together and collecting the volunteers because the volunteers give it their all. They are there to work. They want to make sure that they are helping out in any way.”

Since the first day of caring in 2005, more than 29,000 volunteers have given back more than $2.8 million worth of volunteer hours and impact to the Quad Cities.