11th COVID-19 case announced in Mercer County

The Mercer County Health Department announced Thursday the eleventh resident from the county to test positive for COVID-19.

The case is a female between the ages of 40-60.

Public health officials are identifying and contacting all close contacts of this case.

“The Mercer County Health Department Communicable Disease Prevention Department is following all protocols established by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in managing this case,” said administrator Carla Ewing. “We continue to encourage all of our residents to practice the IDPH guidelines and the stay at home executive order provided over the past several weeks to aide in stopping the spread of the virus.”

