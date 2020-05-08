12 Iowans dead, 398 test positive and VP trip to state delayed by staffer with COVID-19

Vice President Mike Pence speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

On the day Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to travel to Iowa, the state announced 398 new cases of COVID-19 and 12 more deaths due to the virus.

That brings the total of Iowans dead to 243. 11,457 have tested positive and 4,685 have recovered. A total of 70,261 tests have been taken.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds won’t hold her daily news conference due to Pence’s visit, which was delayed due to one of his staffer’s testing positive for the the novel coronavirus.

Some staffers left Air Force 2, according to Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Jacobs, but Chuck Grassley, Joni Ernst and Sonny Perdue remain on board.

NEWS: Pence flight to Iowa delayed an hour after a staffer tested positive for coronavirus, I’m told. Some aides disembarked AF2. Wheels up now for Iowa. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 8, 2020

Delay in the @VP trip to Iowa this am after his staffer tested positive for COVID-19 per @JenniferJJacobs @WHOhd https://t.co/4Uq7jZ5GkX — Dave Price (@idaveprice) May 8, 2020

The aide to Pence is the second person in the White House complex known to test positive this week.

The latest positive test was confirmed to the Associated Press by a person familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters.

On Thursday, White House officials confirmed that a member of the military serving as one of President Donald Trump’s valets tested positive for the coronavirus.

The valet’s case marked the first known instance where a person who has come in close proximity to the president has tested positive since several people present at his private Florida club were diagnosed with COVID-19 in early March. The person tested positive on Wednesday.

The White House was moving to shore up its protection protocols to protect the nation’s political leaders. Trump said that some staffers who interact with him closely would now be tested daily. Pence told reporters on Thursday that both he and Trump would now be tested daily as well.

President Donald Trump identified Katie Miller, the press secretary for Pence, as the staffer who tested positive.