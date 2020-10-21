$12 million in additions, renovations could be coming to Rock Island High School

The Rock Island – Milan School District is proposing a $12.2 million construction budget for Rock Island High School for work that will include a production kitchen, cafeteria renovation, commons addition, secure entry addition, foodservice equipment and site work. It will also add 38,000 square feet to the high school.

The construction budget would come from the revenue of the Rock Island County 1% Sales Tax.

A virtual community forum will be held on Wednesday night at 6:30 pm via ZOOM. Information on how to join can be found on the school district’s website.