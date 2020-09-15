12 More COVID-19 Deaths, 508 New Positive Cases Reported in Iowa

Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting the deaths of 12 more Iowans from COVID-19 as well as 508 new positive tests.

The state’s positive rate was 9.1% among test results reported Monday, according to the IDPH coronavirus tracking website. The state’s average positive rate over the last 14 days is 8.6%

In the last 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Monday and 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, 508 more positive test results were reported. A total of 75,275 Iowans have now tested positive for the coronavirus. Of them, 54,257 are considered recovered by the state. The number of Iowans who’ve been tested for COVID-19 stands at 707,182. 89% of those them tested negative.

With the deaths of 12 more Iowans reported in the last day, the statewide death toll from COVID-19 now stands at 1,233. Of those, 651 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 36 outbreaks affecting more than 800 residents at Iowa long term care facilities.

The are currently 284 Iowans hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 74 are in the ICU and 29 are on ventilators. There are more than 3,000 in-patient hospital beds available in Iowa, as well as 433 ICU beds and more than 700 ventilators.

Five counties in Iowa now have an average positive rate over 15% across the last two weeks. That list includes Sioux, Lyon, Plymouth, O’Brien and Bremer counties. The threshold was set by the Reynolds administration as a guideline for identifying outbreaks that could lead to schools suspending in-person learning.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.