12 More Deaths, 478 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Iowa by IDPH

Iowa — Statistics provided by the Iowa Department of Public Health show another 12 Iowans have died from COVID-19 and 478 more Iowans have tested positive for the virus in the last day.

The numbers reflect testing reported to the state’s coronavirus tracking website in the last 24 hours between 10:00 am Monday and 10:00 am Tuesday.

A total of 71,137 Iowans have now tested positive for the virus. Of those, 50,932 Iowans are now considered recovered from the virus. 676,602 Iowans have tested been tested for COVID-19. More than 89% of them tested negative.

The state’s coronavirus website reports a positive rate of 10.2% among 3,327 test results reported yesterday.

1,185 Iowans have now died from the coronavirus since mid-March, including 12 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Of those who’ve died, 636 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 28 outbreaks affecting 766 residents in the state.

There are currently 322 patients hospitalized with the coronavirus in Iowa, down four patients from Monday. There are 83 patients in the ICU and 37 on ventilators. There are 3,400 in-patient hospital beds available in Iowa as well as 462 ICU beds and 784 ventilators.

There are eight counties that currently have a 14 day average positive rate over 15%. That lists include Lyon, Johnson, Sioux, Story, Carroll, Plymouth, Bremer and Marion Counties. Gov. Kim Reynolds established the 15% threshold for school districts to apply for a waiver to conduct classes online-only.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.