12 more Iowans die due to COVID-19

Twelve more deaths in Iowa due to COVID-19 were announced Wednesday — down from a new daily high of 19 on Tuesday — as well as an additional 293 new positive cases.

One of the deaths was an older adult in Muscatine County.

219 Iowans have died from the virus and 10,404 have had it, with 3,803 recovering.

More than half of the state is listed as a 9 in the Iowa Department of Public Health’s ratings, with the three RMCC regions at that level covering all of eastern Iowa and most of southern and central Iowa.

Scott County had five new cases for 260 total, Dubuque County had six for 162 and Muscatine had 20 for 435.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is in Washington D.C. today meeting with President Donald Trump, so her daily press conference will not take place.