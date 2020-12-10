’12 Scams of Christmas’; How to shop safety online

The holiday season usually means more people are online shopping, which means there are more chances for you to get scammed.

This holiday season, the Better Business Bureau is warning consumes of the 12 Scams of Christmas.

If you are buying items online, check to make sure the website is legit. That can be done through a quick Google search.

Call the store you’re ordering online from if you have any questions.

Trust you gut because if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

“Always do research before you just blindly throw money,” said Detective Jon Leach with the Moline PD. “Because of the pandemic, I think we’ve distance ourselves from actual human contact so a lot of times you know we’re getting comfortable just doing things online, doing things over the phone where we might not exactly where we’re throwing out money at.”

It may be embarrassing to fall victim to a scam, but it happens to so many and there are things you can do to try and prevent this from happening to others in the future.

“There’s a reason why so many people get scammed it’s because they’ve kind of perfected this and so even though it’s terrible things that they’re doing, they’re really good at it and so if you can use what happened to you as a way to warn others, whether that’s by contacting us or other agencies to let them know what your experience was and so hopefully that will prevent others from having from having similar experiences in the future,” said Cody Huizenga, consumer services with the Better Business Bureau.