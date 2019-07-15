12-year-old boy killed in rollover crash identified

UPDATE: The 12-year-old boy who was killed in a rollover accident in Jackson County has been identified.

Gavin J. Milder of Clinton was a student at Clinton Middle School.

EARLIER UPDATE: A 12-year-old Clinton boy was killed from a rollover accident in Jackson County.

It happened Saturday on 462nd Avenue in rural Bellevue, Iowa around 4:45 p.m.

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies say a 15-year-old boy from Bryant was driving an older Chevrolet Suburban customized for off roading.

The SUV rolled over twice ejecting the 12-year-old and then pinning him underneath it.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jackson County Medical Examiner.

The driver and two additional passengers were not injured.

His name has not yet been released.