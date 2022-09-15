A 12-year-old boy was one victim of a shooting Wednesday in Rock Island.

On Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 at approximately 4:05 p.m., the Rock Island Police Department received a call of a subject suffering from a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of 14th ½ Street. Upon arrival, officers located a 21-year old male suffering from a serious, but non-life threatening gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The victim was transported to UnityPoint Trinity hospital by ambulance for treatment. The victim was uncooperative with investigators when questioned about the incident. At approximately 7:19 p.m., a second victim, a 12-year old male, arrived at UnityPoint Trinity hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his toe. Through the investigation, it was determined that his injury occurred at the time and location of the previously reported incident.

No arrests have been made at this time and no other injuries or damaged property have been reported. The incident is being investigated by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division; no further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at (309) 732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.