Second Gentleman of the U. S. Douglas Emhoff and Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland have announced 16 additions to the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program.

The Knox County Courthouse, owned and managed by the City of Knoxville, Ill., is one of those listings. The new listings join nearly 700 other sites, programs, and facilities in the network that honor, preserve, and promote the history of resistance to enslavement through escape and flight, a news release says.