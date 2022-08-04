The 2022 Alternating Currents festival will showcase 120+ live music and comedy performances, film screenings and art-related events from Thursday to Sunday, Aug. 18-21, at more than 25 indoor and outside venues in Downtown Davenport and Rock Island.

“Alternating Currents gives us an opportunity to showcase the businesses and vibrant culture of downtown while at the same time offering four days of great entertainment,” Jason Gilliland, Director of Events for Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP), said in a Thursday release.

Now in its fifth year, Alternating Currents is organized by the DDP, a division of the Quad Cities Chamber, in collaboration with artists, businesses and organizations in the QC. This year’s festival is presented by GreenState Credit Union, the Regional Development Authority (RDA) and Rhythm City Casino Resort.

Download the app to keep up to date on all things Alternating Currents at alternatingcurrentsqc.com.

“The easiest way to navigate the festival is through the Alternating Currents app. Users can build their own adventure through downtown,” Gilliland said. “The best thing about Alternating Currents is that each person can have their own unique experience by picking the music or comedy shows, films or art exhibits that appeal to them. Maybe you’ll even discover an artist you never knew about that becomes your new favorite.”

The Alternating Currents app is available for Apple and Android devices at alternatingcurrentsqc.com. Users can discover the full schedule of music, comedy, film, art and other fun stuff as well as access a map of the downtown venues (22 in downtown Davenport and four in Rock Island). All Alternating Currents performances are free to attend.

Visitors are encouraged to travel from one venue to the next, easily identifiable by their yellow Alternating Currents venue signage.

Here’s a look at some of the Alternating Currents’ highlights:

MUSIC

Bands of all genres and sounds will take the stage across downtown venues

Avey Grouws Band defies labels with their powerful Quad Cities sound, with blues, roots, rock and soul at 9 p.m. Friday, River Music Experience Courtyard, Davenport.

defies labels with their powerful Quad Cities sound, with blues, roots, rock and soul at 9 p.m. Friday, River Music Experience Courtyard, Davenport. Live music featuring singer-songwriter/guitarist KAS and pianist Andrzej Kozlowski at Experiences of a Rock Island Girl at 5 p.m. Friday, Arts Alley, Rock Island.

Progressive rock meets giant puppet hands in Squonk, as the pop art returns to Alternating Currents in Davenport Aug. 19-21 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The witty and whimsical performance of Squonk returns to the event presented by Quad City Arts for six performances: 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday; 11:30 a.m, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. Sunday, Davenport Skybridge parking lot.

returns to the event presented by Quad City Arts for six performances: 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Friday; 11:30 a.m, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. Sunday, Davenport Skybridge parking lot. Diplomats of Solid Sound , a mixture of deep funk, blue-eyed soul and Americana, will perform three times: 5 p.m. Friday, River Music Experience Courtyard; 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Stompbox Brewing; 9 p.m. Saturday, Rubys, Davenport.

, a mixture of deep funk, blue-eyed soul and Americana, will perform three times: 5 p.m. Friday, River Music Experience Courtyard; 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Stompbox Brewing; 9 p.m. Saturday, Rubys, Davenport. LIVE at Laborspace is an outdoor show featuring original QC music acts Subatlantic, Tambourine and Centaur Noir plus Ragged Records will spin records between sets at 4 p.m. Sunday, Rozz-Tox Courtyard, Rock Island.

is an outdoor show featuring original QC music acts Subatlantic, Tambourine and Centaur Noir plus Ragged Records will spin records between sets at 4 p.m. Sunday, Rozz-Tox Courtyard, Rock Island. Alternative country band Logan Springer & The Wonderfully Wild will give two performances: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Front Street Pub & Eatery; 11 p.m. Saturday, Stompbox Brewing, Davenport.

will give two performances: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Front Street Pub & Eatery; 11 p.m. Saturday, Stompbox Brewing, Davenport. DJs will show off their “turntablist” skills at Respect the DJ: A Hip-Hop DJ Showcase at 9 p.m. Friday, RIBCO, Rock Island.

FILM

More than 50 film screenings will take place at the Figge Art Museum (225 W. 2nd St., Davenport); times will be released in the Alternating Currents app.

The Stephen King Rules film festival will take place Aug. 19-21 in Davenport, as part of Alternating Currents.

The Stephen King Rules Film Festival will feature 25 independent, unreleased films that the legendary horror author has allowed emerging filmmakers to adapt from his unproduced short stories, developed by Barker Street Cinema.

will feature 25 independent, unreleased films that the legendary horror author has allowed emerging filmmakers to adapt from his unproduced short stories, developed by Barker Street Cinema. The Last Minute Till Midnight directed by Adam Orton tells the story of a city riddled with crime and the last honest journalist’s obsession to expose a corrupt politician.

directed by Adam Orton tells the story of a city riddled with crime and the last honest journalist’s obsession to expose a corrupt politician. Spider-Man Heartstrings is a stop motion short film created by recent high school graduate and QC native Damien Dakota Hobert.

is a stop motion short film created by recent high school graduate and QC native Damien Dakota Hobert. No Shortcuts directed by Patrick Boberg tells the story of Ryck who encounters a mysterious object that recharges his workout regime efforts.

COMEDY

Ready for a good laugh? Alternating Currents has over 30 comics performing.

Named one of Variety’s 10 Comics to Watch for 2020, Brent Terhune has accumulated more than 65 million views across his social media channels and will do three comedy sets: 8 p.m. Friday, Zeke’s Island Café, 5 p.m Saturday, Zeke’s Island Café; 8 p.m. Saturday, Mockingbird on Main, Davenport.

has accumulated more than 65 million views across his social media channels and will do three comedy sets: 8 p.m. Friday, Zeke’s Island Café, 5 p.m Saturday, Zeke’s Island Café; 8 p.m. Saturday, Mockingbird on Main, Davenport. Alex Price has opened for acts like Dave Attell, Kyle Kinane and Hannibal Buress, and his hilarious take on life is from a perspective you’ve likely never considered, will perform in three comedy blocks: 10 p.m. Friday, Mockingbird On Main; 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, Zeke’s Island Café, Davenport.

has opened for acts like Dave Attell, Kyle Kinane and Hannibal Buress, and his hilarious take on life is from a perspective you’ve likely never considered, will perform in three comedy blocks: 10 p.m. Friday, Mockingbird On Main; 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Saturday, Zeke’s Island Café, Davenport. Kristin Lytie cut her teeth in the Chicago and will perform in three comedy blocks: 10 p.m. Friday, Mockingbird On Main; 5 p.m. Saturday, Zeke’s Island Café; 8 p.m. Saturday, Mockingbird On Main, Davenport.

ART

Art in the Park with Ragen Hartfield & Star Dog Gallery is a fine art exhibit with visual artists displaying working in media from watercolors to sculpture 5-10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Kaiserslautern Square, Davenport.

is a fine art exhibit with visual artists displaying working in media from watercolors to sculpture 5-10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, Kaiserslautern Square, Davenport. Learn how to dye a bandana or t-shirt at the Indigo Dying Workshop with Allied Barber & Supply at 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Davenport.

at 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Davenport. Before I Die presented by Quad City Arts is a global art project that invites people to reflect on death and share their personal aspirations, Figge Art Museum, Davenport.

is a global art project that invites people to reflect on death and share their personal aspirations, Figge Art Museum, Davenport. Full Frontal Family Fun is a pop-up art exhibit of paintings and sculpture by Steve Banks and Terry Rathje at 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday & Saturday, 220 E. 2nd St., Davenport.

OTHER FUN STUFF