More than a hundred witnesses are on the list to testify in the trial of the man accused of kidnapping and killing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell.

A pre-trial hearing for Henry Dinkins on Tuesday provided a status update for the prosecution and defense.

Unfortunately, one witness died last month.

A motion must be filed to allow that testimony to be heard at trial and the defense expressed concerns about the way evidence was collected.

There are 122 witnesses on the list.

The prosecution could reduce the number.

But an actual number won’t be known until about a week before the trial.

The trial itself is expected to last five weeks.