The Quad City Blues are gearing up for an icy showdown against the Cedar Rapids Roughriders as they battle for the coveted Heroes Cup in the 12th-annual Blues Benefit Hockey Games on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.

The Quad City Blues in action.

The puck drops at the Vibrant Arena at The MARK, Moline, at 11 a.m. for the junior varsity game and 1 p.m. for the varsity game.

This year’s proceeds will be donated to Getting Heroes Home, a nonprofit organization started by two local veterans that provides funds to cover travel expenses for active service people so they can be reunited with their loved ones for important life events such as births, deaths, holidays, and more, according to a Thursday release.

Travel expenses can be a huge burden for service members, especially when coming from an

overseas deployment, and many people don’t realize that military branches don’t cover these costs, the release said. Getting Heroes Home steps in to fill this gap and make sure our heroes can be there for the people they love.

A mockup design of the Blues camo jersey to be auctioned off.

As a special tribute, the QC Blues will take to the ice wearing custom camo jerseys, generously donated by Getting Heroes Home, adorned with the emblems of all branches of the military. Two of these jerseys will be up for auction, along with T-shirt sales, bake sales, raffle items, and a silent auction of goods and services.

The event is free to attend, so everyone can come out, enjoy some hockey and show their support for our heroes.

The QC Blues celebrate a score.

The Quad City Blues Hockey Club, part of the Quad City Hockey Association (QCHA), is a nonprofit organization formed to promote the sport of hockey for boys and girls of all ages in the QC area.

For more information, visit the club website HERE.