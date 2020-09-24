1,341 new positive COVID-19 cases, six more deaths reported in Iowa

Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting a surge in new positive COVID-19 tests with 1,341 new cases reported as well as the deaths of six more Iowans. Fourteen Iowa counties, mostly in northwest Iowa, now have a two-week positivity rate over 15%.

The numbers reflect test results reported to the state’s coronavirus tracking website in the last 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Wednesday and 10:00 a.m. Thursday. The reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period as the figures may include backdated data that is being newly recorded.

The 1,336 new cases increase the statewide total number of Iowans who’ve tested positive for the coronavirus to 83,347. 61,456 are considered recovered from the virus. 758,497 Iowans have been tested for COVID-19. 89% of them tested negative.

The state’s coronavirus website shows the positive rate for Wednesday was 10.9% among 6,655 results received.

The deaths of six more Iowans raise the statewide death toll from COIVD-19 to 1,299. Of those who’ve died, 676 were residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 41 outbreaks affecting 961 residents and staff members of long term care facilities in Iowa.

There are currently 305 Iowans hospitalized who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, including 79 patients in the ICU and 37 patients on ventilators. Those numbers are up slightly from the previous day. Statewide there are 2,780 in-patient hospital beds available as well as 414 ICU beds and 768 ventilators.

14 counties in Iowa now have an average positivity rate above 15% over the last 14 days. Governor Reynolds established 15% average positivity rate as a threshold for schools to meet to apply for online-only learning, but she has since said it is just a guideline, not a requirement.

The list of counties includes: Sioux, Osceola, Lyon, Crawford, Sac, Plymouth, Ida, Henry, Audubon, Dubuque, Woodbury, Winnebago and Cherokee counties. 35 Iowa counties have a positivity rate above 10% over the last 14 days.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state is also releasing data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.