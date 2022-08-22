A rendering of the new 150,000-square-foot Fair Oaks Foods facility in Davenport.

Fair Oaks Foods will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 2951 Enterprise Way, in northwest Davenport, on Thursday, Sept. 1st at 1 p.m.

The location of the planned $134-million bacon processing plant in northwest Davenport.

Headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., the firm is a family-owned meat processing company and the 11th largest Black-owned business in the United States, according to a Quad Cities Chamber release Monday.

Fair Oaks Foods will build a fully-cooked bacon facility at the Davenport location in the Eastern Iowa Industrial Center, just north of I-80. The $134-million investment includes a 150,000-square-foot facility in the Industrial Center and will create an estimated 247 new full-time jobs, the chamber release said.

The plant is expected to begin operations in early 2024. The project was announced in June 2022. For more information on Fair Oaks, click HERE.