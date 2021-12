A Davenport organization is giving back to 135 families in the Quad Cities this holiday season by distributing holiday baskets.

Related Content Thanksgiving meal tradition returned at Friendly House

Food baskets and gifts for children ages 16 and under will be distributed to families in a drive-thru setting beginning 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the Friendly House, 1221 Myrtle St.

Families signed up for the program the first week in November.