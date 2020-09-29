1,362 new positive cases in Illinois with over 45,000 tested; 23 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,362 new positive cases and 23 additional deaths on Tuesday.

Illinois now has a total of 291,001 positive cases and 8,637 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 45,624 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 3.0%. Overall, Illinois has processed 5,566,276 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.2%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for September 22 through September 28 is 3.6%.

As of last night, 1,535 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 363 in the ICU and 151 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.