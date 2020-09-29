1,362 new positive cases in Illinois with over 45,000 tested; 23 additional deaths

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,362 new positive cases and 23 additional deaths on Tuesday.

Illinois now has a total of 291,001 positive cases and 8,637 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 45,624 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 3.0%. Overall, Illinois has processed 5,566,276 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.2%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for September 22 through September 28 is 3.6%.

As of last night, 1,535 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 363 in the ICU and 151 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss