The Friends of Off-Road Cycling (FORC) presents the 13th running of the Sylvan Island Stampede on Sunday, April 10. What makes this race different from most mountain bike races?

Riders will experience closely spaced, tight, and twisty island mountain bike trails, according to a FORC release. There will not only be rocks and roots — but in reflection of the island’s industrial history, there is concrete rubble, bricks, old building foundations, and slag debris throughout the Sylvan Island trails.

The Sylvan Island Stampede XIII opens both the 2022 Illinois Homegrown Race Series and the Iowa Mountain Bike Championship Series.

All proceeds from this event benefit FORC and will be used to purchase materials and tools needed to maintain and improve the 9 local off-road bike trails in the Quad Cities area.

To keep everyone safe and minimize contact, they will only be doing pre-registration through BikeReg ($25-$30). There will be no on-site registration — number pick up opens at 7:45 a.m. April 10,and closes 45 minutes before each race begins. Online registration closes Thursday, April 7th at 11:59 p.m.

Register before April 3 and pay $25 or $30 after. They are waiving entry fees for racers 18 years old or younger this year ($10 USAC license fee must still be paid).

The race course will be laid out and available for pre-riding late Saturday afternoon, the day before the event.

There will be a just for fun kids’ race, held around 1 p.m. for beginners. The course will be a short loop of nontechnical trail and grass field near the trailhead area. All kids 9 and under are encouraged to participate. There are no restrictions on bike type and although registration is required, participation is free.

Sylvan Island on the western edge of Moline is rocky, dries quickly, and isn’t prone to rutting when wet. You can register for the Stampede HERE.