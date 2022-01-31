The Colona Police Department was notified Monday that the 14-month old female in an aggravated battery case last week passed away on Sunday at approximately 2 p.m.

Additional charges are now pending the results of the autopsy, which will be conducted Tuesday morning, said Colona Police Chief Mike Swemline. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the child,” he said.

A 38-year-old Colona man is being held on a $1-million bond in Henry County Jail after police named him as a suspect in the battery of a 14-month-old child. Last Thursday, Moline Police notified Colona Police about an aggravated battery to a child that had occurred in Colona, according to a news release from Colona Police.

Rahsaan Strawder was charged with aggravated battery to a child. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 7 in Henry County Court, court documents say.