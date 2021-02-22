14 QC organizations receive $149K for emergency food and shelter programs

United Way Quad Cities announced Monday that $149,107 in federal funds to nonprofits, faith-based organizations and government agencies that provide emergency food, shelter and rental assistance to meet the emerging needs of residents in Scott or Rock Island counties.

The Salvation Army received $41,563 of those funds.

The funding comes from the Emergency Food and Shelter Program, sustained by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The grant review process was managed by United Way Quad Cities in collaboration with a review panel of community partners in nonprofits and government agencies.

FEMA allocated $74,876 to Rock Island County and $74,231 to Scott County for nonprofit and government agencies that operate emergency food or shelter programs.

“As our community closes in on a year of life under COVID, we continue to support the frontline workers and nonprofits attending to emerging needs and lasting challenges faced by families each day,” said Rene Gellerman, president and CEO of United Way Quad Cities. “With so many of our neighbors coping with hardship, loss of income and health issues — through no fault of their own — we as a community should remain focused on solutions and hopeful for the future. While the impact of the coronavirus pandemic is a once-in-a-generation economic and health crisis, it is also a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to retool solutions to problems we’ve put off for too long.”

The organizations serving the Quad Cities that received funding from the Emergency Food and Shelter Program include:

· All Saints Church – $7,500

· Christ UMC-EM – $1,000

· Christian Care – $7,500

· Friendly House – $4,000

· Humility Homes – $29,913

· Moline Township – $15,500

· New Choices – One Foundation – $2,250

· Pearl’s Mission – Tamara Thomas – $2,250

· QC Haven of Hope – $6,600

· SAL Open Door – $18,681

· Salvation Army – $41,563

· World Relief – $3,100

· YouthHope – $2,500

· YWCA – 6,750

Decisions on the grant awards are done by a local decision-making board that includes representatives from these organizations: American Red Cross, Community Action of Eastern Iowa, Department of Human Services, Diocese of Davenport, Milestones Area Agency on Aging, River Bend Foodbank, Salvation Army, Scott County Community Services and United Way Quad Cities.