Rock Island High School recently received good news from the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC); 14 of their students have been named Illinois State Scholars.

State Scholars are honored every year by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission for their remarkable academic achievements. The students represent about the top 10% of high school seniors from 737 high schools across the state. Scholars are chosen based on exemplary ACT or SAT test scores and sixth-semester class rank.

Eva Essman, Chloe Turner, Riley Levan, Asia Stern, Alivia Stanley, Jackson Bennett, John Wilde, Jett Brandt, Brayden Moseley, and Asa Mahn. Not pictured: Kal Boswell, Leah Conner, Dah Htoo, and Kaitlyn Jacoby. (Rock Island High School)

The newest Illinois State Scholars are:

Jackson Bennett

Kal Boswell

Jett Brandt

Leah Conner

Eva Essman

Dah Htoo

Kaitlyn Jacoby

Riley Levan

Asa Mahn

Brayden Moseley

Alivia Stanley

Asia Stern

Chloe Turner

John Wilde

