Rock Island High School recently received good news from the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC); 14 of their students have been named Illinois State Scholars.
State Scholars are honored every year by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission for their remarkable academic achievements. The students represent about the top 10% of high school seniors from 737 high schools across the state. Scholars are chosen based on exemplary ACT or SAT test scores and sixth-semester class rank.
The newest Illinois State Scholars are:
- Jackson Bennett
- Kal Boswell
- Jett Brandt
- Leah Conner
- Eva Essman
- Dah Htoo
- Kaitlyn Jacoby
- Riley Levan
- Asa Mahn
- Brayden Moseley
- Alivia Stanley
- Asia Stern
- Chloe Turner
- John Wilde
For more information on the ISAC, click here.