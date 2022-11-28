On Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 at approximately 4:09 p.m., Davenport Police responded to Adams Elementary School (3029 N. Division Street) in reference to reports of a disturbance with a child struck by a vehicle.

Initial investigation indicates a group of juveniles was fighting outside of the school, according to a Monday police release. A party affiliated with the disturbance, later identified as 29-year-old Levi Vincent-Freund, drove the wrong direction, crossing Division Street, driving over the curb and into the grass of Adams Elementary School — striking an involved 14-year-old boy, A further disturbance ensued.

The 14-year-old was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital for evaluation of minor injuries, police said. Another involved juvenile was transported by Medic EMS to a local hospital for evaluation of minor injuries sustained during the initial altercation between juveniles. No other injuries were reported.

Levi Vincent-Freund is charged with Assault with a Weapon (vehicle) in relation to this incident, the release said. This incident remains under investigation; no further information is available at this time.