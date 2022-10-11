On Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at approximately 3:02 p.m., the Rock Island Police

Department responded to a 911 call of a gunshot victim inside Quick’s store, 1501 5th

Street. A suspect fired one shot inside the store striking the victim and then fled the

scene on foot, according to a Tuesday release.

A description of the suspect was provided to responding officers who then located a 14-year-old male suspect, armed with a handgun, in the 600 block of 18th Avenue, and took him into custody without incident.

When officers arrived at the store, they located a 67-year-old male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand. The victim was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Trinity hospital for treatment.

The juvenile suspect was charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, Aggravated

Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Armed Robbery and is being held at the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Facility pending court appearance.

The incident remains under investigation by the Rock Island Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division; no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.