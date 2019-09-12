14-year old Davenport boy robbed on his way to school

DAVENPORT — A 14-year old Davenport boy was walking to school early Thursday morning when he was approached by some teens he did not know. What happened next was totally unexpected. The teens got out of the stolen car and robbed him. Davenport police say this was just one of the numerous crimes the teens committed Thursday.

“I was walking to school, right?” Anthony Duran said. “And, I don’t know, I see a car come by me. Three kids just starring at me. They older than me obviously. And they get out, two of them get out the car and they try to rob me and whatever. “

In the press release provided by Davenport Police, two teens stole a 2016 Honda Pilot from the 4400 block of Spring Street during a residential burglary in the early this morning. Then, shortly after they made their way to 12th street. That is where Duran was robbed.

He then met up with his family members, and they confronted the two suspects and they attempted to run over Duran’s grandfather.

After such an ordeal, Duran says he just want’s his belonging back.