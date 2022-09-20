On Monday night, Sept. 19, 2022, at approximately 11:39 p.m., the Moline Police Department responded to the area of 10th Street and 5th Avenue, for a 911 caller who reported the sound of a gunshot.

Moline Police arrived and found a residence in the 900 block of 5th Avenue had been struck by a bullet, police said in a Tuesday release. Police found two shell casings nearby.

No one was injured in the shooting and it was believed to be a targeted incident. Officers conducted an investigation and quickly developed suspects. Officers located the 14-year-old male juvenile suspect, from Moline, in the 1900 block of 16th Street. The juvenile was found in possession of a .22-caliber handgun.

The juvenile was arrested and detained by Rock Island County Juvenile Court Services. Another 15-year-old female was detained, but released.

No further information is available due to the juvenile status of the alleged offender in this case. Anyone with information can contact the Moline Police Department at 309-797-0401, or Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips smartphone app.