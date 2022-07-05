A Galesburg woman was charged with drunk driving (among several charges) for a Fourth of July accident in Knox County.

The accident occurred on Illinois 97 at U.S. 150, Knox County, at about 10:45 a.m. on July 4, 2022. Brittney Thomas, 29, of Galesburg, was driving a 2010 Blue Chrysler van north on Illinois 97 and a 2021 Black Honda SUV was traveling south at the same location.

Thomas failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line and struck the SUV head-on, according to a Tuesday release from Illinois State Police. Both Thomas and the other driver (a 36-year-old female from Elmwood, Ill.) were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said..

A passenger in the SUV — a 14-year-old female from Elmwood — was flown to an area hospital with serious injuries. No further information is available at this time.

Thomas was cited for Aggravated DUI, Improper Lane Usage, Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident, Driving on the Wrong Side of the Roadway, Expired Registration and Failure to Carry Drivers License on Person While Operating a Motor Vehicle, according to the release.