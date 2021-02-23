14-year-old runaway has been found

UPDATE: Olivia Mann has been found safe.

EARLIER UPDATE: It’s been four days now since a mother from Davenport has seen her 14-year-old girl.

She wants help to bring her daughter home again.

Her daughter is Olivia Nicole Mann. She was last seen Thursday evening at her home on West Locust Street. Police say she made a brief call to her father to say she was safe, but not to come looking for her. The phone was turned off after that.

Olivia is 5′ 6″ with blue eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair. She was wearing a gray sweater, black leggings, and left with a black backpack.

“At this point I can’t help but think about all the scary things that could happen to a young girl at her age,” said her mother, Bethany Gullion.

A mother’s misery: Not knowing where her child is. 14-year-old Olivia ran away from home last Thursday. Her mother just wants her to come home, and says this is very out-of-character for her daughter.

“She’s a wonderful loving girl here at home and at school,” Gullion said. “She’s really into art and loves painting. She loves being family-oriented and hanging out with friends and family. She loves to laugh and just be a jokester. She loves Tik Tok and making her funny videos.”

What makes it more painful is the fear of uncertainty: “The fear for a mother of not knowing if she’s safe, if she’s being fed, if she’s being take care of, if she’s sleeping,” Gullion said. “I feel like I’m grieving every day I know she’s alive, but it just absolutely breaks my heart that I don’t know where she’s at or who has her.”

The night before Olivia ran away, Olivia’s mom had to have a serious conversation with her.

“My last words that I said to her were when I left her bedroom was ‘I love you from the bottom of my heart, Olivia. But as a mom I have to be your mom before your friend and so the things that you’re doing right now are leading you down the wrong path.’”

The bottom line is that Olivia’s mother just wants her home.

“If I can just get her home, then she’s safe,” Gullion said. “She’s not going to be in trouble. It will be something that we will never even talk about. I just want her home where she really is loved and cared for.”