145 animals displaced by hurricane may find homes in Quad Cities

More than 100 animals displaced by Hurricane Ida soon may find new homes in the Quad Cities.

“We just kind of contacted the other rescues and everybody is getting together. And we’re all just supporting and taking as many as we can,” said vet tech Gabrielle Weeks, with Kings Harvest.

Weeks told our Local 4 News crew there is a recent uptick in people who want to adopt animals.

“Especially during COVID, we had a lot of adoptions,” Weeks said. “People were lonely. They were quarantining and people just needed somebody – just a friend to be there with them.”

The 145 animals will not be available to be adopted right away because of health and safety reasons.

“We don\’t know anything about these dogs,” Weeks said. “We don’t know temperament, we don’t know if they’re fixed, we don’t know if they have had shots. We just today figured out their names,”

“We have to do a full intake on them to make sure they are clear of worms, ticks, and then they will be up for adoption.”

Emily Schmitt, with K-9 Kindness, is excited and hopeful for these dogs and cats to have new forever homes in the Quad Cities.

“This is the most excited I’ve been in weeks,” she said. “We help dogs all over the country, but this is a really amazing opportunity to place these dogs in a foster home tonight, where they will be sleeping in beds instead of in crates, without power.”