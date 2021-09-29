14th president of St. Ambrose University will be installed Friday

St. Ambrose University will inaugurate its 14th president, Amy C. Novak, Ed.D., during an installation ceremony at 2 p.m. Friday in the Galvin Fine Arts Center, Allaert Auditorium.

A native of South Dakota, Novak most recently served as president at Dakota Wesleyan University for eight years during which the university experienced record enrollment, fundraising and retention, says a news release from the university. She is committed to strengthening the university through inclusion, innovation and being adaptive to the needs of students and the community.

Novak was announced as the president-elect in February and assumed the office on Aug. 7, when her predecessor, Sister Joan Lescinski, CSJ, Ph.D., ’21 (Hon.) retired af.ter a 50-year career in Catholic higher education.

The ceremony will be live-streamed at www.sau.edu the day of the event.