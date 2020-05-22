14th Street in Bettendorf closing for water main work

Beginning Tuesday, May 26, 14th Street between Central Avenue and Mississippi Boulevard will be closed for a water main replacement.

Southbound traffic will be detoured along Central Avenue to 15th Street. Northbound traffic will be detoured along Mississippi Avenue to 15th Street.

There will be local access for residents and businesses during the construction from both the north or south ends of the construction zone, however there may be periodic closures of one end.

The work is expected to last approximately three weeks.