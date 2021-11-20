$15 million grant will help fund Clinton’s infrastructure project

The City of Clinton was awarded $15 million from the FY21 Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity (RAISE) grant.

Announced by the United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg as part of the Biden Administration’s investment of nearly $1 billion in American infrastructure, the grant will help fund the Drive to Prosperity: The Manufacturing Drive and Bluff Boulevard Reconstruction Project, making Clinton the only RAISE grant recipient in the state of Iowa.

The $38.1 million project will reconstruct and improve approximately four miles of roadway, from the intersection with U.S. HWY 30 to 7th Avenue North, and includes:

Reconstructing two bridges

Converting the roadway into a three-lane section with added turn lanes, all at major intersections

Adding a roundabout at South 19th Street

Interconnecting traffic signals

Separating sewer and sanitary lines

Installing bio-swales to capture rainwater and filter storm water

Upgrading traffic signals

Installing sidewalks and a bicycle route

Adding transit shelters

Modifying intersections

Once completed, the project is expected to improve long-term efficiency, reliability and affordability in the movement of workers or goods:

Sidewalks and bike paths will increase transportation choices by making these methods of travel safer.

The sidewalk will be set back from the roadway, protecting pedestrians, and the dedicated bike path will help reduce bicycle-vehicle interaction and collisions.

Turn lanes and rotary will help reduce congestion, thereby improving connectivity to essential services.

The project includes plans to construct bioretention cells, bio-swales, underground filtration rock chambers and other practices to improve the quality of the storm water runoff and decrease harmful pollutants into the Mississippi River receiving waters.

The City says it’s excited to partner with several different organizations to completely reconstruct a brand new transportation artery that runs through the heart of Clinton.

In addition to the RAISE Grant of $15 million, the State of Iowa Transportation is providing $6.6 million to the project.

The City’s local match is $13.3 million, and Iowa American Water has committed to $3.2 million.

According to a news release, the City of Clinton is working with Alliant Energy for upgrades to their utilities along the entire corridor.

“Recognition goes out to McClure Engineering Company on this project, who worked tirelessly over the past several years on this grant application,” said the City in a statement.

The City also thanks the following individuals for supporting the Clinton and the Drive to Prosperity Project: