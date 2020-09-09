15 new cases, 2,571 overall in Rock Island County

On Wednesday, the Rock Island County Health Department reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.
The county now has 2,571 cases overall and the deaths remained at 71.
There are currently 14 individuals hospitalized in the county for COVID-19.
The new cases are:
- 1 woman in her 90s
- 2 women in their 80s
- 4 women in their 70s
- 1 woman in her 60s
- 1 woman in her 30s
- 2 women in their 20s
- 2 men in their 80s
- 1 man in his 70s
- 1 man in his 50s
For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.
To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.