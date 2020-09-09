15 new cases, 2,571 overall in Rock Island County

On Wednesday, the Rock Island County Health Department reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.

The county now has 2,571 cases overall and the deaths remained at 71.

There are currently 14 individuals hospitalized in the county for COVID-19.

The new cases are:

1 woman in her 90s

2 women in their 80s

4 women in their 70s

1 woman in her 60s

1 woman in her 30s

2 women in their 20s

2 men in their 80s

1 man in his 70s

1 man in his 50s

