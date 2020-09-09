15 new cases, 2,571 overall in Rock Island County

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

On Wednesday, the Rock Island County Health Department reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths.

The county now has 2,571 cases overall and the deaths remained at 71.

There are currently 14 individuals hospitalized in the county for COVID-19.

The new cases are:

  • 1 woman in her 90s
  • 2 women in their 80s
  • 4 women in their 70s
  • 1 woman in her 60s
  • 1 woman in her 30s
  • 2 women in their 20s
  • 2 men in their 80s
  • 1 man in his 70s
  • 1 man in his 50s

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss