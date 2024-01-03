On Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:25 a.m., the Eldridge Volunteer Fire Co. responded to a structure fire in the 500 block of West Valley Drive, Eldridge.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to find a multi-family dwelling with dense smoke coming from the structure, according to a Wednesday release. Initial reports indicated there was possibly still people in the structure.

Eldridge Fire crews performed a rapid search of the structure ensuring all of the tenants had made it out, the release said. Eldridge Fire crews with the assistance of Donahue Volunteer Fire Department crews were able to execute an interior attack quickly suppressing the fire.

Fire crews made their way through the entire structure to check for any extension. The fire was contained to one unit, but smoke damage was sustained to the entire structure. No injuries were reported and all residents of the structure were able to escape uninjured, with about 15 tenants being temporarily displaced.

American Red Cross was contacted to assist the tenants of the property. Crews were on scene for approximately two hours. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies included Scott Emergency Communication Center, Donahue Volunteer Fire Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Eldridge Police Department, Medic EMS of Scott County, MidAmerican Energy, Eldridge Electric & Water Utilities, and American Red Cross.