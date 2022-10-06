Davenport Police have arrested a 15-year-old in connection with Davenport West terrorism threats.

On Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, and Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, Davenport Police School Resource Officers received information regarding possible threats of violence to students and staff at Davenport West High School. To ensure a safe academic environment, on both occasions, additional law enforcement responded to the school coordinating with district personnel, police said in a Thursday release.

With assistance from school staff, the school days continued and students were dismissed at normal time. Through investigation, it was determined that there was no immediate threat to

students or staff.

Due to the seriousness of the possible threats and disruptions of the school and the learning environment, on Oct. 6, 2022, a 15-year-old juvenile was arrested, charged with two counts of Threats of Terrorism, two counts of Harassment First Degree, and False Reports and was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

The Davenport Police Department takes all threats of violence seriously and would like to take this opportunity to highlight the importance of alerting a trusted adult such as a police officer or school administrator anytime suspicious activity is observed or heard.

Police said: “We encourage our community that if you see something, say something –

Submit an anonymous tip by downloading the P3 App or by visiting www.qccrimestoppers.com.”

These incidents remains under investigation; no further information is available at this time.