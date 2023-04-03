A 15-year-old was arrested Monday by Davenport police after making a false bomb threat against Davenport North on social media.

On April 3, 2023, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Davenport Police School Resource Officers received information regarding possible threats of violence to students and staff at North High School, according to a Davenport Police Department release. To ensure a safe academic environment, additional Davenport Police Officers responded to the school coordinating with

district personnel.

Through investigation, it was determined that there was no immediate threat to students or staff, police said. However, due to the seriousness of the possible threat and disruption of the school and the learning environment, a 15-year-old juvenile was arrested, charged with Threats of Terrorism, False Reports of a Bomb, and was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center, the release said.

The Davenport Police Department takes all threats of violence seriously and would like to take this opportunity to highlight the importance of alerting a trusted adult such as a police officer or school administrator anytime suspicious activity is observed or heard, police said.

“We encourage our community that if you see something, say something,” the release said. Submit an anonymous tip by downloading the P3 App or by visiting www.qccrimestoppers.com.

This incident remains under investigation; no further information is available at this time.