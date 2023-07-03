On Sunday, July 2, 2023 at approximately 2:45 p.m., Kewanee police officers responded to the 100 block of Franklin Street regarding reports of gunshots originating from the old boiler shop

property.

The caller also observed two people running away from the property shortly after the gunshots were reported, police said in a Monday release. The caller provided a detailed description and a direction of travel of the two suspects. Officers arrived in the area and located an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old juvenile.

Both subjects matched the description of the suspects leaving the boiler shop property after the caller heard the gunshots. Officers searched both suspects. During the search of the 15-year-old juvenile’s bag, officers located a 9mm semi-automatic Ruger pistol with a loaded magazine in the pistol’s magazine well, police said. The juvenile was placed under arrest and transported to the Mary Davis Detention Home in Galesburg.

The Kewanee Police Department would like to thank the individual who reported the gunshots

to the police department, providing a detailed description of the suspects and an accurate

direction of travel for the suspects. The information provided by the caller was crucial in the

apprehension of the suspect and the recovery of a dangerous weapon.