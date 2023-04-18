A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with the death of 17-year-old Daniel Taylor of Taylor Ridge on April 14. Taylor had previously been identified as being from Milan.

The Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15-year-old boy on April 18 at about 1:30 p.m. on charges including first degree murder and home invasion. Because he is a minor, his name will not be released.

The boy has been taken from Peoria OSF Hospital to the Mary Davis Juvenile Detention Facility in Galesburg. The investigation into this incident is ongoing and additional charges are expected. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office Investigation’s Division at (309) 558-3414 or Crime Stoppers at (309) 762-9500.