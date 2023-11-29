On Wednesday, Nov. 29 at about 10:03 a.m., Davenport Police responded to the 1600 block of West 29th Street in reference to the report of a disturbance with shots fired.

Through investigation, it was determined that a physical disturbance at a residence escalated to shots being fired, Davenport police said Wednesday afternoon. No damage or injuries were reported.

As a precautionary measure, while Davenport police were responding, Williams Intermediate School and Adams Elementary School were placed on lockdown. This incident was unrelated to either school, police said.

As a result of the investigation, a 15-year-old male was arrested, charged with Going Armed with Intent, Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Minor in Possession of a Firearm, and was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center.

In coordination with the Davenport Community Schools, the school day continued and students were dismissed at normal time. This incident remains under investigation; no further information is available at this time.