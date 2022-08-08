One hundred and fifty antique vehicles in pristine condition are arriving from across the U.S. (including Massachusetts, New Jersey, and the Carolinas) to be displayed in the Quad Cities, as part of the Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) Central National Meet on Aug. 11-13.

The public is invited to view the antique vehicles during the indoor car show and judging on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Parkway in East Moline. It’s free admission to attend, and concessions will be available.

One of the antique cars on display at the Bend XPO in East Moline.

The AACA is the world’s largest and oldest antique car club with over 60,000 members and almost 400 local Regions and Chapters across the U.S. and 51 other countries, according to a Visit Quad Cities release Monday. Each year, they host 15-20 National Meets and Tours

The local Mississippi Valley Region AACA hosts the national event in the QC. To be eligible for an AACA show, vehicles must be fully operational and 25 years old or older. Some of the oldest vehicles on display include a 1903 Holly, 1904 Sandusky, 1910 Sears, and a 1910 Buick.

Mark Lousberg, Meet Chairman and board member of the AACA local chapter, says, “You’ll be able to see very rare and unique vehicles at this show, including several Packards and a 1934 Desoto Airflow which was a leader in innovation with a very aerodynamic design and unibody construction. The muscle car era will also be well represented at the show.”

Two of the locally-manufactured cars at the show will be a 1909 Moline and a 1920 R&V Knight. The R&V stands for the Root & Van Dervoort Engineering Company, which was located in East Moline formerly on the grounds next to the Bend XPO.

In fact, a portion of the automobile test track still exists at the northwest corner of 7th Street and 12th Avenue, East Moline. Before leaving the Root & Van Dervoort factory, every vehicle was run on the test track.

In 1904, the R&V company began a new venture to manufacture automobiles. A separate division from the engine company was formed under the name Moline Automobile Company, and in their inaugural year 19 cars were produced. They continued manufacturing cars until a significant downturn in the market brought the company’s liquidation in 1924.

Other locally-manufactured vehicles to see include a Velie car and an Independent truck. For more information on the local AACA chapter, click HERE.