UnityPoint Health – Trinity Heart Center is celebrating an important milestone as it marks its 1,500th graduate from the Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehabilitation (ICR) program. Trinity is the first and only hospital system in the Quad Cities to offer Pritikin, a first-in-class cardiac rehabilitation program.

“That’s 1,500 happier and healthier hearts and counting,” says Kathy Pulley, director of Cardiology Services. “Each graduate represents a parent, friend, neighbor or coworker who needed a trusted healthcare partner to help them and we’re proud to serve our community by offering the nation’s best, proven heart rehab program.”

Heart disease has been a leading cause of death in the nation and in the Quad Cities for years. “In short, heart disease cuts too many lives short,” says Pulley. “Our Pritikin program graduates drastically reduce their chances of facing another serious or potentially deadly heart event.”

Trinity Heart Center began offering the Pritikin ICR program in the Quad Cities region in 2018 and is one of only four centers to offer the program in Illinois. It teaches patients how to develop an overall healthy lifestyle through a heart-healthy diet, regular exercise and a healthy mindset. The experts at Trinity Heart Center hail the proactive approach to prevention and treatment of heart disease through monitored exercise and education sessions, including cooking schools and nutritional workshops. Participants have seen incredible results, including weight loss, improved blood pressure and increased energy levels.

“It’s amazing to see the transformation of patients from the moment they walk through the doors to the moment they graduate. The program gives patients the power to take charge of their physical health and improve their overall mindset,” says Dan Saskowski, manager of Trinity’s Pritikin ICR program. “We’re providing our patients with the tools, education and support they need in their journey toward a heart-healthy life.”

To learn more about the Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehab program at UnityPoint Health – Trinity, click here or call (309) 779-5340.