Earl Hanson Elementary School in Rock Island had a ribbon-cutting Friday, Aug. 26 for its new playground.

On Friday, Aug. 26, Earl Hanson Elementary School in Rock Island held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its new playground.

Seeing the need for a new playground, local philanthropist Heidi Huiskamp Collins generously donated funds through the Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation, so the school could buy equipment for the new playground. The donation was more than $150,000, according to a Friday release from the school district.

Earl Hanson students thank the generosity of donor Heidi Huiskamp Collins (fourth from right), celebrating her $150,000 gift for the new school playground.

“A big part of my philanthropy is modeling for women that they can step into their power and show how women philanthropists can make an impact,” said Huiskamp Collins.

Students were able to vote on the color of the playground and voted for purple — which is the school’s color.

“We are so very grateful for Mrs. Huiskamp Collins’ generosity. Not only will our students have a safe place to play but so will kids in our community,” said Earl Hanson Principal Sarah Leonard.

The school is at 4000 9th St., Rock Island.