If you bought a Powerball ticket in Cordova on Saturday, you may want to check the numbers. Somebody bought a ticket at the Express Lane on Route 84 North in Cordova and matched four out of the five numbers drawn, plus the Powerball. While that wasn’t enough to win the mega-jackpot, it was good enough to win $150,000.

The winning numbers were: 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 and 20 for the Powerball. Normally matching four out of five numbers “only” wins $50,000 but the player in Cordova paid an extra $1 to multiply a potential nonwinning jackpot ticket, in this case tripling the amount.

