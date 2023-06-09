A detour, which began Friday, is in place for 15th Street between 5th and 7th Avenues to allow for street milling and placement of asphalt surfacing in Rock Island, according to a news release.

Travel delays can be expected during the construction at or near this location. Pending

favorable weather and commencement, the anticipated date of completion and resumption of normal traffic is Wednesday, June 14.

Drivers are advised to follow all posted construction signs for detour directions as needed, and watch for trucks entering and leaving the construction zone.

“The City of Rock Island is sorry for any inconvenience due to this road work and appreciates the patience and consideration of the traveling public,” the release says.