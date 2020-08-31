16 year-old charged in police chase Sunday afternoon

UPDATE: Police say the chase started after responding to Genesis West Hospital for a male juvenile who was being treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Preliminary information shows the gunshot was unintentionally self-inflicted.

Police located the vehicle involved around 4:12 and determined it was reported stolen.

After the chase, two handguns were confiscated from the vehicle.

The driver, a 16 year-old juvenile, is charged with a Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Eluding. Charges against the three passengers are pending.

EARLIER UPDATE: Four people are in custody after a police chase in Davenport on Sunday around 4:30 p.m.

Davenport Police were pursuing suspects in a stolen car when it crashed on West 31st Street near Harrison Street.

Four suspects ran from the car and were chased by police on foot through the nearby neighborhood between Main and Sheridan Streets and West 30th and West 31st Street.

All four suspects, three males and one female, were eventually apprehended.

Preliminary reports place some of the suspects were involved in a shooting earlier in the day.

BREAKING NEWS: A police chase in Davenport ends at 31st and Harrison in Davenport. 4 subjects fled the vehicle when it was run off the road and at least 1 has been taken into custody @WHBF pic.twitter.com/jnBgMqXcOL — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) August 30, 2020

