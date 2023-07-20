Four people were injured after a crash in rural Hanover, Ill. yesterday.

Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of W. Blanding Road and S. Whitton Road for a motor vehicle accident with injuries on July 19 at about 6:05 p.m. Deputies arrived on the scene and discovered that a red Chevrolet Malibu was headed eastbound on W. Blanding Road. The driver said when they came around the corner, they saw a vehicle headed westbound in their lane of travel. The driver of the Malibu tried to swerve out of the way to avoid the oncoming vehicle but lost control and drove off of the north side of the roadway, rolling over multiple times before coming to a stop on all four tires.

Two of the occupants of the Malibu were taken to Midwest Medical for minor injuries. Another occupant was flown to Rockford Hospital for non life-threatening injuries. Deputies discovered that two other occupants had fled the scene. They were located and one was taken to Midwest Medical for minor injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 16-year-old, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and issued two citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and operating in violation of restriction or restricted driving permit. This incident remains under investigation and no further information is available.